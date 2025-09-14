Left Menu

Quotas at Crossroads: Unrest Over Maratha Reservation in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Jalna district, OBC, Adivasi, and Banjara community groups are protesting against the state government's Maratha quota implementation, fearing its impact on existing reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs. The Hyderabad Gazette allows Marathas to claim Kunbi caste certificates, threatening established quotas for other communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:49 IST
Protests have erupted in Maharashtra's Jalna district as OBC, Adivasi, and Banjara community groups stand against the state government's recent implementation of Maratha quota policies. These communities argue that the move, sparked by activist Manoj Jarange's agitation in Mumbai, could harm established quotas for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The controversy centers around the Hyderabad Gazette, which permits members of the Maratha community to acquire Kunbi caste certificates, allowing them access to the state's reservation system. Kunbis belong to the agrarian segment within the OBC category in Maharashtra, prompting community leaders to emphasize the historical context of caste reservations in the region.

Tensions further escalated when Sandesh Chavan, president of the Banjara outfit Gor Sena, relayed news of a 32-year-old Banjara graduate's suicide, allegedly linked to the demand for ST reservation. Meanwhile, OBC activists warn that enlarging the quota could endanger the rights of the 374 castes under the OBC category, setting the stage for further demonstrations.

