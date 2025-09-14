Left Menu

Judicial Scrutiny Crucial in PMLA Framework, Says Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court emphasized the importance of striking a balance between enforcement powers and individual rights under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Judicial oversight and procedural safeguards are crucial to prevent arbitrary enforcement of the law, as highlighted in a case involving Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:56 IST
Judicial Scrutiny Crucial in PMLA Framework, Says Delhi High Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has highlighted the critical balance between empowering enforcement agencies and safeguarding individual rights in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court's observation came in its decision on a case involving the alleged money laundering activities linked to Rajesh Kumar Aggarwal.

A bench comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vadiyanathan Shankar on September 12 articulated that an authorized officer must issue a formal order before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeks to retain seized properties for up to 180 days. This step is crucial for the adjudicating authority to lawfully determine property links to money laundering.

The court underscored that the PMLA is structured with procedural safeguards and judicial oversight to ensure state actions uphold constitutional values, preventing arbitrary power use. This framework relies on strict procedural adherence, the bench stated, emphasizing the need for these measures in the context of the case involving accused conspirators Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Police: The Spanish Vuelta's Tumultuous Finale

Protests and Police: The Spanish Vuelta's Tumultuous Finale

 Spain
2
Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

Khalid Jamil Names Probables for India's AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

 India
3
Tragedy in Moradabad: Young Boy's Life Cut Short

Tragedy in Moradabad: Young Boy's Life Cut Short

 India
4
Tracking Revolution: Boosting Commuter Safety in Maharashtra

Tracking Revolution: Boosting Commuter Safety in Maharashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025