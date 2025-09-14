Parliamentary Push: Tackling AI-Generated Fake News

A parliamentary committee has urged the government to establish robust legal and technological measures to hold those spreading AI-generated fake news accountable.

Headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the committee's draft report emphasizes a balanced approach to AI deployment, recognizing its dual role in both detecting and creating misinformation.

Inter-ministerial coordination and mandatory labeling for AI content are recommended, reflecting concern over the intricate challenges posed by rapidly evolving AI technologies.