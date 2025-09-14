Parliamentary Push: Tackling AI-Generated Fake News
A parliamentary committee recommends developing legal and technological solutions to combat AI-generated fake news. It suggests inter-ministerial coordination, licensing for AI creators, and mandatory labeling. Despite AI's potential, reliance on human review is advised. The committee emphasizes severe repercussions for spreading misinformation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 16:17 IST
- Country:
- India
A parliamentary committee has urged the government to establish robust legal and technological measures to hold those spreading AI-generated fake news accountable.
Headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the committee's draft report emphasizes a balanced approach to AI deployment, recognizing its dual role in both detecting and creating misinformation.
Inter-ministerial coordination and mandatory labeling for AI content are recommended, reflecting concern over the intricate challenges posed by rapidly evolving AI technologies.
Advertisement