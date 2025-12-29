Crackdown on Misinformation: Kishtwar's Digital Regulation in Focus
In Kishtwar district, authorities have detained a person for uploading a video that allegedly incited communal tension following a clash between two communities. The district magistrate issued a regulatory order targeting unregistered online news platforms, emphasizing compliance with digital media laws to prevent misinformation and uphold public order.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a recent communal clash in Kishtwar district, authorities have taken decisive action to regulate digital content. A person was detained for allegedly uploading a misleading video that aimed to stir communal sentiments.
Kishtwar District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Sharma enforced an order mandating compliance with the digital statutory framework in an effort to curb the proliferation of misinformation from unregistered online news and social media platforms.
The regulatory measure, triggered by escalating tensions over an accidental incident between community members, underscores the district's commitment to maintaining public order and ensuring that digital content adheres to ethical standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
