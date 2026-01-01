Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive
Delhi's Directorate of Education has lodged a police complaint against misinformation circulated on social media regarding alleged orders for teachers to count stray dogs. Officials clarified no such directive was issued, condemning the misinformation for causing confusion and reputational damage to the Education Department.
The Directorate of Education in Delhi has taken a firm stand against misinformation circulating online, filing a complaint with the police to address false rumors concerning an alleged directive for teachers to count stray dogs.
Education Director Veditha Reddy unequivocally denied any such orders, emphasizing that teachers focus solely on academic matters. She condemned the misleading claims as mischievous fabrications intended to cause confusion and reputational harm.
The government has provided digital evidence to support its complaint, detailing how unknown individuals impersonated teachers and spread falsehoods. The case underscores the potential of online misinformation to disrupt public trust and order.
