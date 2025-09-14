Left Menu

Trade Tensions Amidst TikTok Deadline and Oil Tariffs

U.S. and Chinese officials met in Madrid to discuss strained trade ties, TikTok divestiture, and Washington's push for tariffs on China due to Russian oil purchases. Extensions on TikTok's U.S. divestiture deadline and discussions on trade relations were the focal points, amid ongoing debates on economic models.

14-09-2025 18:14 IST
U.S. and Chinese officials have converged in Madrid to address long-standing trade disagreements, the TikTok divestiture deadline, and the contentious issue of Russian oil tariffs. Although a significant breakthrough seems unlikely, the talks set the stage for future negotiations between the two economic giants.

With the current trade truce extended following recent meetings in Stockholm, the focus in Madrid is on extending the deadline for TikTok's divestiture, amidst ongoing concerns over national security risks. This development reflects the Trump administration's strategy to keep the contentious app's future visible in trade discussions.

The agenda also includes discussions on cooperation to curb Russia's oil revenue amid its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Spain's choice as a meeting venue underscores its growing influence in global diplomatic negotiations, as it seeks stronger bilateral ties with the U.S.

