Trade Tensions Amidst TikTok Deadline and Oil Tariffs

U.S. and Chinese officials have converged in Madrid to address long-standing trade disagreements, the TikTok divestiture deadline, and the contentious issue of Russian oil tariffs. Although a significant breakthrough seems unlikely, the talks set the stage for future negotiations between the two economic giants.

With the current trade truce extended following recent meetings in Stockholm, the focus in Madrid is on extending the deadline for TikTok's divestiture, amidst ongoing concerns over national security risks. This development reflects the Trump administration's strategy to keep the contentious app's future visible in trade discussions.

The agenda also includes discussions on cooperation to curb Russia's oil revenue amid its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Spain's choice as a meeting venue underscores its growing influence in global diplomatic negotiations, as it seeks stronger bilateral ties with the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)