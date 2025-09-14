Left Menu

Speaker Suggests 'No Work, No Pay' Policy for Lawmakers

Amidst legislative disruptions, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu proposed a 'no work, no pay' policy for lawmakers and advocated for a minimum of 60 legislative sittings annually. The proposal aims to ensure adequate discussion and representation in state legislatures, as recent data shows limited assembly days across states.

14-09-2025
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker, C Ayyannapatrudu, has proposed implementing a 'no work, no pay' policy for legislators amidst ongoing disruptions in parliamentary and state legislative proceedings.

This suggestion was put forth during a national conference focused on the empowerment of women, inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Ayyannapatrudu stressed the necessity for state legislatures to hold at least 60 sittings annually to properly voice public concerns in legislative discussions.

The proposal dovetails with data showing that, on average, state assemblies in 2024 convened for just 20 days. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla agreed to consider the matter for discussion among national presiding officers in an upcoming meeting.

