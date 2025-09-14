Arab-Islamic Unity: A Summit to Support Qatar Amid Tensions with Israel

In a show of regional solidarity, Arab and Islamic leaders are gathering in Doha for a summit aimed at supporting Qatar after last week's Israeli attack on Hamas within its borders. The leaders plan to condemn this aggression as an escalation, while pressuring Qatar over Hamas leadership on its soil.

As seen in a draft resolution by Reuters, the summit seeks to prevent Israel from imposing new regional realities, but stops short of proposing economic or diplomatic measures against Israel. Amidst this tumult, Gulf allies, notably the UAE, have shown support, emphasizing Qatar's integral role in Gulf security.

Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to challenge Qatar, demanding action against Hamas under threat. As tensions heighten, Qatar stands as a key mediator in the wider conflict, pushing for a peace settlement and hostage release amid the ongoing Gaza war, which has claimed thousands of lives.

