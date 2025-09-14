Fraud Fugitive Sunil Kapoor Ends Life Amid Police Siege in Dehradun
Sunil Kapoor, wanted for fraud and forgery in Haryana, allegedly shot himself during a police siege in Dehradun. The incident ensued after Kapoor, who injured a police officer previously, was cornered by a joint police team. He had several cases filed against him in Jind.
Sunil Kapoor, sought for multiple fraud and forgery charges in Haryana, reportedly took his own life amid a police standoff in Dehradun on Sunday.
According to Ajay Singh, the Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police, the incident began when a joint police team from Dehradun, Haridwar, and Haryana's Jind district conducted a raid at a house in Laxman Chowk. Kapoor, 36, was believed to be hiding at a relative's house when officers urged him to surrender. Instead, Kapoor allegedly turned his licensed revolver on himself.
Earlier, on Saturday, Kapoor allegedly attacked and seriously injured police sub-inspector Surendra in Haridwar before escaping. The fugitive had a history of charges, including extortion, defamation, fraud, forgery, and producing fake documents, all registered in Jind.
