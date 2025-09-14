Left Menu

Arab-Islamic Summit: Rallying Behind Qatar Amid Israeli Tensions

The Arab-Islamic leaders summit in Doha focuses on rallying support for Qatar after an Israeli attack targeted Hamas. A draft resolution condemns Israel's actions without proposing diplomatic or economic measures. The summit reflects regional unity and ongoing mediation for peace in the Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 22:59 IST
Arab-Islamic Summit: Rallying Behind Qatar Amid Israeli Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The upcoming Arab-Islamic leaders summit in Doha aims to consolidate support for Qatar after Israel's recent attack on Hamas within its borders. A draft resolution, viewed by Reuters, condemns the attack but omits any immediate diplomatic or economic repercussions against Israel.

Qatar's mediation efforts with Egypt and the U.S. will continue, as stated by Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. The attack has prompted Gulf Arab states to unite, intensifying tensions with Israel, whose relations with the United Arab Emirates, a 2020 normalisation partner, are strained.

The summit underscores collective Arab and Islamic backing for Qatar, as highlighted by Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. As pressure mounts, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu demands Qatar expel Hamas leaders, while U.S. President Trump critiques the Israeli move as counterproductive to regional peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Golden Triumphs: Indian Women Boxers Shine at 2025 World Championships

Golden Triumphs: Indian Women Boxers Shine at 2025 World Championships

 India
2
High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and China Tackle Tariffs and TikTok

High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and China Tackle Tariffs and TikTok

 Spain
3
Sports Highlights: Unexpected Moves, Injuries, and Major Decisions in the NFL and Beyond

Sports Highlights: Unexpected Moves, Injuries, and Major Decisions in the NF...

 Global
4
England's Dominant Route to Women's World Cup Semi-Finals

England's Dominant Route to Women's World Cup Semi-Finals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025