Arab-Islamic Summit: Rallying Behind Qatar Amid Israeli Tensions

The upcoming Arab-Islamic leaders summit in Doha aims to consolidate support for Qatar after Israel's recent attack on Hamas within its borders. A draft resolution, viewed by Reuters, condemns the attack but omits any immediate diplomatic or economic repercussions against Israel.

Qatar's mediation efforts with Egypt and the U.S. will continue, as stated by Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani. The attack has prompted Gulf Arab states to unite, intensifying tensions with Israel, whose relations with the United Arab Emirates, a 2020 normalisation partner, are strained.

The summit underscores collective Arab and Islamic backing for Qatar, as highlighted by Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit. As pressure mounts, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu demands Qatar expel Hamas leaders, while U.S. President Trump critiques the Israeli move as counterproductive to regional peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)