Govt Probes Eden Park Rules Amid Push to Boost Stadium’s Event Potential

The Government has announced a formal investigation into whether restrictive planning rules are limiting the economic potential of Eden Park, New Zealand’s largest stadium. The review, spearheaded by RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop and Tourism Minister Louise Upston, is aimed at strengthening Eden Park’s status as a premier events venue and unlocking more opportunities for Auckland and the wider economy.

A Stadium with Untapped Potential

With a seating capacity of around 50,000, Eden Park is the nation’s biggest and most iconic sports and entertainment venue. It has hosted international rugby, cricket, and football matches, as well as concerts by global music stars. Despite this, officials argue that current planning restrictions within the Auckland Unitary Plan are too rigid, preventing Eden Park from maximizing its value.

Tourism Minister Upston highlighted the financial benefits Eden Park can bring when events are permitted. “Last summer Auckland’s economy received a boost of nearly $32 million from several big concerts. These events created jobs and had local hospitality businesses humming,” she said. “We want to see more events like these, and the Government’s $70 million events and tourism investment package will allow New Zealand to compete with Australia to host big events, giving international visitors more reasons to explore New Zealand while encouraging Kiwis to get out and about.”

Current Restrictions Under Scrutiny

Under current planning rules, Eden Park faces strict limits on both sporting and entertainment events. For example:

Concerts: Limited to 12 concerts per year . No Sunday concerts unless tied to a public holiday or as a postponement contingency. Maximum of four concerts in a four-week period . Events capped at five hours on weekdays (finishing by 11pm) and six hours on weekends. At least one weekend every five weeks must remain free of events.

Sporting Events: No more than 25 night-time games per year. Games restricted to 7.30pm–9.30pm on weekdays, except cricket which may run until 10pm. No Sunday evening events permitted. No daytime activity allowed on the same day as a night-time event.

Conferences/Functions: Attendance is capped at just 2,000 people , despite the stadium’s large capacity.



Minister Bishop noted these rules could be stifling growth. “We’ve heard that there are local rules and constraints around Eden Park that could be restricting its ability to host events,” he said. “We need to make sure that our planning rules are fit for purpose.”

New Powers Under the RMA

The investigation will use the new regulation-making power provided through the recently passed Resource Management (Consenting and Other System Changes) Amendment Bill. This mechanism allows the Minister Responsible for RMA Reform to directly modify or remove provisions in planning documents if they are found to hinder economic growth, development, or employment opportunities.

However, Bishop stressed that safeguards exist. The Minister must first conduct a thorough investigation, release a public report, and then seek Cabinet approval before any rule changes to the Auckland Unitary Plan can be enacted.

A Broader Strategy for Tourism and Events

The move aligns with the Government’s wider tourism and events strategy, announced as part of a $70 million investment package designed to help New Zealand compete with Australia for high-profile international events. With Eden Park already recognized internationally, ministers believe a more flexible framework could turn Auckland into a stronger events hub, generating significant spillover benefits for hotels, restaurants, transport operators, and local workers.

Looking Ahead

Details of the investigation process will be announced in the coming weeks. The Government expects that any reforms to Eden Park’s planning rules could open the door to more concerts, sporting fixtures, and conferences, ultimately boosting Auckland’s position as New Zealand’s leading events destination.

For now, both ministers are signaling a clear intention: Eden Park should no longer be constrained by outdated rules that limit its ability to host the kinds of world-class events that fuel economic growth and community vibrancy.