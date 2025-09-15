Passenger vehicle dispatches decline 9 pc to 3,21,840 units in August: SIAM
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers declined 9 per cent year-on-year to 3,21,840 units in August.
Passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 3,52,921 units in August 2024.
Two-wheeler dispatches, however, rose 7 per cent year-on-year to 18,33,921 units last month, as compared to 17,11,662 units in the year-ago period, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said in a statement on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers
Advertisement