PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 12:16 IST
SC to pass order on September 26 in suo motu case over lack of functional CCTVs in police stations
The Supreme Court on Monday said it would pass order on September 26 in a suo motu matter concerning lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.

''The issue is of oversight,'' a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed while hearing the matter.

On September 4, the apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of a media report which stated there were 11 deaths in police custody in Rajasthan in the past eight months.

It had noted that as per the report, seven of these incidents happened in Udaipur division itself. The apex court had in 2018 ordered installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to check human rights abuses.

In December 2020, the top court had directed the Centre to install CCTV cameras and recording equipment at the offices of investigating agencies, including the CBI, the ED and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

It had said that states and Union Territories should ensure that CCTV cameras were installed at each and every police station, at all entry and exit points, main gate, lock-ups, corridors, lobby and reception as also areas outside the lock-up rooms so that no part was left uncovered.

