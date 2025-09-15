Left Menu

SC to pass order on Sep 23 in suo motu matter over environmental conditions in HP

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would pass on September 23 its order in a suo motu matter concerning issues relating to ecology and environmental conditions prevailing in Himachal Pradesh. List on September 23 for order.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would pass on September 23 its order in a suo motu matter concerning issues relating to ecology and environmental conditions prevailing in Himachal Pradesh. ''List on September 23 for order. We will give you a brief order after summarising everything so that you can get specific instructions,'' a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta told the lawyers appearing for Himachal Pradesh.

During the hearing, Himachal Pradesh's advocate general and additional advocate general informed the bench about a report filed by the state in the matter.

Senior advocate K Parmeshwar, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the matter, said the report filed by the state covered many aspects, including tree cover.

On July 28, a different bench of the apex court had said the state might ''vanish in thin air'' if the situation did not change.

Observing the situation in the state had deteriorated, the top court had said climate change was having a ''visible and alarming impact'' on the state.

