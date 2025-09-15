13 injured in clash over 'religious conversion' in Bilaspur district; cross-FIRs filed

A clash broke out between two communities over alleged religious conversion during a prayer meeting in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, leaving at least 13 people injured, police said on Monday.

The incident, which involved stone pelting, took place on Sunday in the Sipat area of Bilaspur, following which two FIRs were registered against more than 20 people on cross-complaints by both sides, said Station House Officer, (Sipat) Gopal Sathpathi.

A prayer meeting was organised by the Christian community at a house near Mata-Chaura Chowk, where more than 150 men, women and children had gathered. Religious literatures, including copies of the Bible, were distributed during the function in the presence of a pastor, he said.

Suspecting that religious conversion was taking place during the programme under the guise of prayer, some local residents contacted the Bajrang Dal and other right-wing groups, while police were also alerted, according to Sathpathi.

Activists of right-wing groups reached the spot and raised slogans, and asked the pastor and other organisers to come out of the premises. Subsequently, a group pelted stones at the house, inviting a similar response from the other side, triggering a clash between them, the police officer stated.

Police intervened to control the situation and pacified both the sides. At least 10 members of the Christian community and three right-wing activists sustained injuries in the clash, he said.

Seven members of the Christian community were detained and taken to a police station, from where they were later released, Sathpathi informed.

More than 12 members of the right-wing groups were charged with rioting, intimidation, damaging public property and other offences in an FIR at the Sipat police station.

Seven people of the Christian community were separately booked under sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 299 (acts committed with the intent to insult religious beliefs), among others, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act.

An investigation into the clash was underway, police added.

