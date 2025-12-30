Forest Officer Arrested for Bribery in Bilaspur

In Bilaspur district, a forest department officer has been apprehended for allegedly accepting a bribe, officials reported on Tuesday. The officer, identified as Sameer Muhammad, requested a bribe for tree marking services, demanding Rs 3 lakh initially.

After negotiations, the bribe amount settled at Rs 1 lakh, with an initial Rs 50,000 paid through Google Pay to Sameer Muhammad's account. The contractor notified the vigilance department upon this transaction.

The vigilance team, gathering digital transaction evidence, laid a trap resulting in the officer's arrest. Efforts to collect further evidence are ongoing, said officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)