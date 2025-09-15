Left Menu

Hope SC would soon pass final order on waqf law itself: Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the Supreme Court has only given an interim order on the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 and hoped that the apex court would soon pass its verdict on the whole legislation itself.The finality of the act has not been decided.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-09-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 17:52 IST
Hope SC would soon pass final order on waqf law itself: Owaisi
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said the Supreme Court has only given an interim order on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 and hoped that the apex court would soon pass its verdict on the whole legislation itself.

''The finality of the act has not been decided. It's only an interim order. Let us hope they quickly decide the whole issue of the act itself,'' he told reporters here.

The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold a few key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including a clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years could create Waqf, but refused to stay the entire law outlining the presumption of constitutionality in its favour.

''Presumption is always in favour of constitutionality of a statute and intervention (can be done) only in the rarest of rare cases,'' a bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih said in its 128-page interim order on the contentious issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RPT-Flanagan crowned world champion in Britain's black-pudding-throwing contest

RPT-Flanagan crowned world champion in Britain's black-pudding-throwing cont...

 Global
2
3 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

3 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

 India
3
Nirman Agri Genetics to consider bonus issue, foray into hydroponics and aquaponics

Nirman Agri Genetics to consider bonus issue, foray into hydroponics and aq...

 India
4
UPDATE 6-China says preliminary probe shows Nvidia violated anti-monopoly law

UPDATE 6-China says preliminary probe shows Nvidia violated anti-monopoly la...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025