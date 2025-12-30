Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against Interference in Waqf Properties

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee promises to protect Waqf properties and religious institutions amid controversy over the amended Waqf Act, which has sparked unrest and opposition. She assures the public that as long as her government is in power, religious sites will remain untouched.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has firmly declared that her government will not permit any interference with Waqf properties or religious institutions. Her statement comes in light of the recent amendment to the Waqf Act, which has led to political backlash.

In a public address at Barjora in Bankura district, Banerjee assured the citizens that Waqf properties will not be allowed to fall into the wrong hands. She emphasized her administration's commitment to protecting religious sites from any demolition attempts.

The amended Waqf law, which faced opposition from parties including her own Trinamool Congress, has caused discord in areas such as Murshidabad district. Some provisions of the new law are currently stayed by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

