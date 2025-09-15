Left Menu

Startup India and CarDekho Group Join Hands to Boost Startup Ecosystem

The collaboration will host innovation challenges under the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge, focusing on key areas such as electric mobility, sustainability, auto-tech, and financial innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:31 IST
Startup India and CarDekho Group Join Hands to Boost Startup Ecosystem
By leveraging CarDekho’s reach and DPIIT’s institutional backing, the initiative is set to unlock new opportunities for startups, particularly in emerging areas that combine technology, finance, and sustainability. Image Credit: Twitter(@startupindia)
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step to accelerate India’s startup revolution, Startup India, under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CarDekho Group, a leading autotech and finance solutions platform. The collaboration aims to strengthen the startup ecosystem in sectors such as mobility, fintech, insurtech, and emerging technologies.

Accelerating Startup Growth

The partnership is designed to empower DPIIT-recognised startups by offering them:

  • Strategic mentorship from CarDekho’s leadership and experts.

  • Market access through CarDekho’s diverse digital platforms.

  • Technology infrastructure to scale innovative solutions.

  • Funding opportunities including co-investment through the Girnar Vision Fund (GVF).

Startups will also have opportunities to integrate with CarDekho’s established platforms like CarDekho, InsuranceDekho, rupyy, BikeDekho, ZigWheels, PowerDrift, Revv, CollegeDekho, and Crack-ED, opening up vast customer bases and collaborative ventures.

Driving Innovation through Challenges and Skill Development

The collaboration will host innovation challenges under the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge, focusing on key areas such as electric mobility, sustainability, auto-tech, and financial innovation. These challenges aim to spark entrepreneurial problem-solving at scale, giving startups real-world issues to address.

Additionally, CarDekho brands will support skill development programs, enhancing entrepreneurial and technical capabilities among founders and their teams. This focus on human capital development is expected to strengthen India’s innovation pipeline.

Voices from the Collaboration

Speaking at the signing, Shri Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, highlighted the importance of bringing corporates and startups together:

“Connecting the expertise of leading corporates with the innovation potential of Indian startups will unlock powerful solutions for mobility, finance, and sustainability. The partnership with CarDekho will create opportunities for collaboration, capacity building, and market access across the country.”

On behalf of CarDekho Group, Amit Jain, Co-founder & CEO, emphasized the company’s commitment to co-creating with startups:

“We are committed to working alongside India’s most promising entrepreneurs to drive innovation that impacts millions of lives. Partnering with DPIIT and integrating with the Startup India platform will enable us to mentor, fund, and provide market access to startups in mobility, fintech, and beyond.”

Strengthening Startup India’s Vision

The MoU was signed by Dr. Sumeet Jarangal, Director, DPIIT, and Amit Jain, Co-founder & CEO, CarDekho Group, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

This collaboration reflects Startup India’s broader vision of building a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem that fosters innovation, self-reliance (Atmanirbharta), and global competitiveness. With over 1.25 lakh DPIIT-recognised startups across India, partnerships like this are crucial in bridging the gap between policy support and industry expertise.

By leveraging CarDekho’s reach and DPIIT’s institutional backing, the initiative is set to unlock new opportunities for startups, particularly in emerging areas that combine technology, finance, and sustainability.

TRENDING

1
PM launches development projects worth around Rs 40,000 cr in Bihar

PM launches development projects worth around Rs 40,000 cr in Bihar

 India
2
BMW crash: Youth rescues injured children from overturned car, while many film tragedy

BMW crash: Youth rescues injured children from overturned car, while many fi...

 India
3
FOREX-Dollar eases as traders await Fed interest rate decision

FOREX-Dollar eases as traders await Fed interest rate decision

 Global
4
NSDMA holds emergency meeting to tackle severe infrastructure damage caused by extreme weather

NSDMA holds emergency meeting to tackle severe infrastructure damage caused ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025