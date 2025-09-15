PM Modi Inaugurates ₹40,000 Cr Development Projects, Lays Foundation in Purnea

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development projects worth nearly ₹40,000 crore in Purnea, Bihar, marking a transformative moment for the Seemanchal region. The projects span multiple sectors including railways, aviation, electricity, water, housing, and agriculture, reflecting the government’s commitment to balanced regional growth and empowerment of marginalized communities.

Honouring Bihar’s Heritage and People

Opening his address, the Prime Minister paid tribute to the land of Maa Puran Devi, Bhakt Prahlad, and Maharshi Mehi Baba, and celebrated the contributions of literary giants such as Phanishwarnath Renu and Satinath Bhaduri. He also invoked the legacy of reformers like Vinoba Bhave, emphasizing his deep reverence for Bihar’s cultural and spiritual richness.

Housing and Welfare: Homes for 40,000 Families

Highlighting a major milestone, Shri Modi announced that over 40,000 families in Bihar have received permanent homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). He noted that this achievement, ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, represents a life-changing moment for beneficiaries.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment, the Prime Minister reminded the gathering that more than 4 crore houses have been built in the past 11 years, with a target of 3 crore more houses under construction. He reiterated, “Until every poor citizen has a permanent home, Modi will neither stop nor pause.”

Infrastructure: Airports and Railways for Connectivity

On Engineers’ Day, Shri Modi inaugurated the Purnea Airport terminal, completed in record time of five months, and flagged off the first commercial flight from the city, placing Purnea firmly on India’s aviation map.

In the railway sector, the PM flagged off:

One Vande Bharat train

Two Amrit Bharat trains

One passenger train

He also inaugurated the Araria–Galgalia rail line and laid the foundation for the Vikramshila–Kataria rail line. Additionally, approval for the Mokama–Munger section of the Buxar–Bhagalpur high-speed corridor and doubling of the Bhagalpur–Dumka–Rampurhat rail line were announced, boosting connectivity across industrial hubs.

Power and Irrigation: Boosting Agriculture and Farmers’ Income

The PM inaugurated the 2400 MW thermal power project in Pirpainti, Bhagalpur, and laid the foundation of the Kosi-Mechi intra-state river link project, which will expand irrigation to lakhs of hectares and address flood challenges.

He highlighted the priority given to makhana farming, announcing the formation of the National Makhana Board, and approving a ₹475 crore plan for the sector’s development. This move is expected to ensure better prices, technological advancement, and global recognition for Bihar’s famed crop.

Women’s Empowerment: From Victims to Leaders

Shri Modi praised the role of Bihar’s women in bringing about social transformation, noting their emergence as “Lakhpati Didis” and “Drone Didis” through self-help groups and campaigns such as Jeevika Didi.

He announced a Community Investment Fund worth ₹500 crore to empower women’s self-help groups, enabling cluster-level federations to access new opportunities in entrepreneurship, farming, and technology.

GST Relief: A Festive Gift for Families

With festivals approaching, Shri Modi announced a nationwide reduction in GST from 22 September, just ahead of Navratri. Essential items such as toothpaste, soap, shampoo, ghee, stationery, clothing, and footwear will become more affordable, directly easing household expenses.

He emphasized that this step reflects his government’s philosophy of putting citizens’ savings and well-being at the forefront.

Addressing Security Concerns and Opposition Criticism

The Prime Minister also addressed the issue of illegal infiltration in Seemanchal and Eastern India, calling it a grave demographic and security challenge. He declared, “Every infiltrator must be removed—this is Modi’s guarantee.” He criticized opposition parties for defending infiltrators for vote-bank politics, warning that Indian law will prevail.

Shri Modi also accused opposition leaders of insulting Bihar while highlighting achievements like hosting the Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir, construction of the Aunta–Simaria bridge, and the export of Made-in-Bihar rail engines to Africa.

National Security and Pride

The PM linked Bihar’s historical role in the freedom struggle to its contemporary contribution through Operation Sindoor, in which a son of Purnea played a crucial role. He emphasized Bihar’s vital importance in both national development and security.

Concluding his address, Shri Modi urged that the momentum of Bihar’s development campaign must continue with full force, assuring the people that the government’s focus on Seemanchal and Bihar will remain unwavering.

The event was attended by Governor of Bihar Shri Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar, and Union Ministers including Shri Rammohan Naidu, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Shri Giriraj Singh, Shri Chirag Paswan, Shri Nityanand Rai, and Shri Jitan Ram Manji, among others.