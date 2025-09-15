Left Menu

2 held for cheating man of Rs 2.6 lakh under guise of plot allotment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 19:56 IST
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a man of Rs 2.65 lakh on the pretext of securing him a Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIDC) plot, an official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Raju Singh (38), and Priyadarshi (40), he said.

Police said a complaint was received from Vijay Chawla (55), a resident of Shalimar Bagh, who alleged that he was cheated by cyber fraudsters in the name of DSIDC estate plot allotment.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered on December 21, 2024.

A police team analysed the money trail and found that the cheated amount was transferred into a mule account and later withdrawn from the accused ATMs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said the mobile number linked to the mule account was also tracked, helping police identify the accused.

After sustained surveillance, the duo was arrested from east Delhi last week.

Further investigation is underway.

