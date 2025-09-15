Allegations against Vantara's animal welfare mission without basis: Statement on SC verdict

Vantara, Reliance Foundation's zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre, on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court-appointed SIT's clean chit to it and said the top court accepting its findings showed that the ''doubts and allegations'' raised against its animal welfare mission were without basis.

Observing no contravention of law, a bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale accepted the report of a special investigation team, appointed to look into the affairs of Vantara, the zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

Vantara said, ''With utmost humility and gratitude, we welcome the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), appointed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India. The SIT's report and the Hon'ble Supreme Court's order have made it clear that the doubts and allegations raised against Vantara's animal welfare mission were without any basis. The validation of the truth by the distinguished and widely respected members of the SIT is not just a relief for everyone at Vantara but also a blessing, because it allows our work to speak for itself.'' The statement continued, ''The SIT's findings and the Apex Court's order give us further strength and encouragement to continue serving with humility and devotion to those who cannot speak for themselves. The entire Vantara family expresses heartfelt gratitude for this affirmation and reassures everyone of our lifelong commitment to protecting and caring for animals and birds with compassion.'' Vantara said it has always been about love, compassion, and responsibility towards the voiceless among us.

''Every animal we rescue, every bird we heal, every life we save is a reminder that their well-being is not separate from our own it is an inseparable part of the well-being of all humanity. When we care for animals, we are also caring for the soul of humanity,'' it added.

The statement further pledged its ''solidarity with the Government of India, State Governments, and all other stakeholders involved in the huge and challenging task of animal care'', saying it will always be ready to work in close collaboration with them. ''Let's together make mother earth a better place for all living beings,'' the statement said.

