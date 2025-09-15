Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 21:24 IST
EOW quizzes businessman Raj Kundra for over 5 hours in Rs 60-crore cheating case
Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra in connection with a Rs 60-crore cheating case, officials said.

Kundra (50) was questioned by EOW personnel for more than five hours in connection with the case, an official said.

His statement was recorded at an undisclosed location to avoid media glare.

''We recorded Kundra's statement today (Monday) and will summon him probably next week again as lot more witnesses need to be verified before the next round of interrogation,'' the official stated.

However, no summons has been issued to Shetty, a co-accused, as the EOW is still in the process of collecting evidence, he said.

The EOW is probing the Rs 60 crore cheating case was registered in Mumbai against the actor and her businessman-husband.

The case was registered on a complaint against the high-profile couple and some unidentified persons for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs 60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal related to their now defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.

The complaint was filed by businessman Deepak Kothari (60), who is a director at a non-banking financial company named as Lotus Capital Finance Services.

Earlier this month, police issued Lookout Circulars (LOCs) against Shetty and Kundra.

An LOC is a notice which is used by authorities to stop someone from leaving the country or to keep track of their movements. It alerts immigration and border officials to watch for that person.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

