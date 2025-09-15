Left Menu

Two held for uploading song on YouTube to threaten rape victim's family

Two persons have been arrested for uploading a song on YouTube to threaten the family of a girl who was allegedly raped by two of their relatives, police said on Monday.According to police, the family of the rape victim filed a complaint alleging that the accused, Azharuddin and Shahzad, had been pressuring them to agree to a compromise.

Two persons have been arrested for uploading a song on YouTube to threaten the family of a girl who was allegedly raped by two of their relatives, police said on Monday.

According to police, the family of the rape victim filed a complaint alleging that the accused, Azharuddin and Shahzad, had been pressuring them to agree to a compromise. On their refusal, the two allegedly made several murder attempts and conspired against them.

''The rape-accused's family members have uploaded a song on YouTube. In the song, objectionable words have been used, taking the name of the victim and her relatives. It is also stated that if bail is granted, the victim will be shot. This song was widely circulated in the village and society, which has severely affected the social life of the victim and her family,'' the complainants alleged.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at Rozka Meo Police Station, and Azharuddin and Shahzad were arrested.

''Further action is underway. The victim's family will be provided security as well as justice,'' a spokesperson of Nuh Police said.

One of the accused in the gang-rape case is currently lodged in jail, while the other is out on bail, police said.

