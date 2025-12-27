YouTube Journalist Savukku Shankar Released on Interim Bail Amid Legal Controversies

YouTube journalist Savukku Shankar was granted interim bail by the Madras High Court, allowing for his release from Puzhal Central Prison. His arrest stemmed from allegations of assault and extortion.

Shankar's release follows an appeal by his mother, Kamala, highlighting his ongoing health issues, including cardiac and diabetes-related ailments. The court granted him a three-month bail, citing concerns over repeated legal actions.

The court criticized law enforcement for what may be perceived as targeted legal measures, questioning repeated use of the Goondas Act against Shankar for his criticism of the state government in his YouTube videos.