Leaders of Canada, France, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, UK discussed Middle East
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 16-09-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 00:48 IST
The leaders of Canada, France, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and Britain held a call on Monday to discuss the situation in the Middle East, the office of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a statement.
"All leaders agreed that the focus must remain on advancing peace and security, including reaching a lasting ceasefire, securing the release of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas, and scaling up flows of life-saving assistance for Palestinian civilians," it said.
The call was chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron.
