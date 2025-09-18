Scindia Interacts with NE-SPARKS Students After ISRO Visit, Inspires Young Minds

Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region and Communications, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, virtually interacted with school students from the North Eastern states who recently visited the ISRO Headquarters under the NE-SPARKS programme. The initiative, launched by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) in collaboration with NESAC-ISRO and the eight state governments of the North East, aims to inspire scientific curiosity among meritorious students.

NE-SPARKS: A Gateway to Space Science for Northeast Youth

The ‘North East Students’ Programme for Awareness, Reach, and Knowledge on Space’ (NE-SPARKS) is a flagship MDoNER initiative designed to expose young minds to India’s advancements in space science and technology. The programme enables 800 meritorious science students (100 from each Northeastern state) to undertake educational visits to ISRO’s premier centres in Bengaluru, offering them first-hand exposure to satellite technology, research facilities, and India’s space exploration achievements.

So far, four batches have completed their visits, covering 394 students (189 male, 205 female). Each batch brought together students from all eight North Eastern states, accompanied by state coordinators, NEC officials, and NESAC representatives, ensuring a well-rounded academic and cultural exchange.

Minister Scindia’s Encouragement

During his interaction with nearly 100 students of the latest batch, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulated them for their zeal and emphasized the importance of nurturing scientific curiosity.

He reminded the students that “space is the final frontier, and India is moving forward because of the spark that you children carry.” Citing India’s recent milestones—Chandrayaan-3’s successful lunar landing, Aditya-L1’s solar mission, and the upcoming human spaceflight mission Gaganyaan—he underscored the government’s commitment to making space science inclusive and accessible to all regions of the country.

Students’ Transformative Experiences

The students, representing diverse and often remote regions of the Northeast, shared heartfelt reflections about their visit:

Witnessing satellite integration and testing facilities.

Interacting with senior ISRO scientists who inspired them to dream big.

Gaining clarity on career aspirations in STEM fields.

Many expressed that the experience deepened their resolve to pursue science and technology, transforming their outlook on future opportunities.

Minister Scindia encouraged them further, saying, “Every child carries a spark, a spark of curiosity and intelligence, which can shine from any part of the country and the world.” His words resonated especially with students from rural and remote areas, reinforcing the programme’s goal of inclusivity.

Road Ahead for NE-SPARKS

The remaining batches of students will soon be visiting ISRO centres, with careful coordination between State Governments, educational institutions, and MDoNER. The programme is expected to reach its full target of 800 students, creating a network of young science ambassadors from the Northeast who can inspire peers and contribute to India’s future innovations.

A Spark for India’s Future Scientists

The interaction concluded with a vibrant exchange of ideas, reaffirming NE-SPARKS as not just a programme but a movement to nurture curiosity, build aspirations, and empower the next generation of scientists and innovators from the Northeast.