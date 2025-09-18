Trump's Unprecedented Bid to Reshape the Fed

The Trump administration has requested the Supreme Court to issue an emergency order to remove Lisa Cook from the board of governors of the Federal Reserve. The appeal came on Thursday, following a refusal by an appeals court to oust Cook as part of President Trump's effort to alter the composition of the Fed's seven-member board and challenge its independence.

This maneuver by the White House marks an unprecedented move to influence the structure of the Federal Reserve's board, traditionally independent from political interference. In its 112-year history, no sitting governor has been removed from the agency by a president.

Appointed by President Joe Biden, Cook insists on remaining in her position, stating she will not be intimidated by Trump's actions. Her attorney, Abbe Lowell, emphasizes that she will continue her duties as a Senate-confirmed Board Governor, despite the political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)