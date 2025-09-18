Arms Cache Uncovered in Manipur's Hill Districts: A Forceful Sweep for Peace
Police in Manipur have uncovered large caches of arms in operations across three hill districts. The operations, based on intelligence, targeted multiple sites in Churachandpur, Chandel, and Tengnoupal. The seizure included a variety of firearms, bombs, and radio sets, highlighting ongoing efforts to restore peace amid ethnic violence.
In a significant security operation, police forces in Manipur have recovered a large cache of arms from three hill districts. The operation, which unfolded over several days, targeted multiple sites in Churachandpur, Chandel, and Tengnoupal districts based on specific intelligence.
The recovered arsenal includes 11 pistols, 37 single-barreled rifles, two .303 rifles, and a diverse array of other weapons. Among the haul were three lathode bombs, 28 pompis (locally made mortars), and 57 rounds of various ammunition, alongside 23 radio sets.
This initiative reflects ongoing efforts to mitigate ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which has resulted in over 260 deaths and left thousands homeless since May 2023. Senior officers emphasize the sustained focus on maintaining peace and public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
