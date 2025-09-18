Left Menu

Inauguration of Akola Police Command Center: A Leap Towards Safer Communities

Maharashtra minister Akash Fundkar inaugurated the Akola police's Command and Control Room, emphasizing projects like 'Raksha' and 'Trinetra' for citizen safety. The initiative includes QR codes for complaint registration and confidential reporting. The Trinetra project will monitor habitual criminals to prevent crime using advanced technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Akola | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:09 IST
Inauguration of Akola Police Command Center: A Leap Towards Safer Communities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Akash Fundkar inaugurated the state-of-the-art Command and Control Room for the Akola police, underlining the significance of initiatives like 'Raksha' and 'Trinetra' in enhancing public safety across the district.

The state labour minister, who also serves as the district's guardian minister, expressed intentions to advocate for these programs to be expanded across other districts to bolster security on a wider scale.

Superintendent of Police Archit Chandak revealed that each police station now features a QR code system, allowing citizens to report misconduct anonymously. The Trinetra project will leverage cutting-edge technology to monitor and track habitual offenders, aiming to curb crime effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bremmer Criticizes Trump Family's Business Ties with Pakistan

Bremmer Criticizes Trump Family's Business Ties with Pakistan

 India
2
Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

Controversial Claims: Yasin Malik's Affidavit Sparks BJP Backlash

 India
3
Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan's Apology Sparks Assembly Civility

 India
4
Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufacturing: CM Hemant Soren at Defence East Tech symposium in Ranchi.

Jharkhand, endowed with uranium, can contribute to nuclear weapon manufactur...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025