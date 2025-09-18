Inauguration of Akola Police Command Center: A Leap Towards Safer Communities

Maharashtra Minister Akash Fundkar inaugurated the state-of-the-art Command and Control Room for the Akola police, underlining the significance of initiatives like 'Raksha' and 'Trinetra' in enhancing public safety across the district.

The state labour minister, who also serves as the district's guardian minister, expressed intentions to advocate for these programs to be expanded across other districts to bolster security on a wider scale.

Superintendent of Police Archit Chandak revealed that each police station now features a QR code system, allowing citizens to report misconduct anonymously. The Trinetra project will leverage cutting-edge technology to monitor and track habitual offenders, aiming to curb crime effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)