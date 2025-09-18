Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Villianur Bomb Blast Suspects

The National Investigation Agency arrested two suspects involved in the Villianur bomb blast and murder case. They were charged with leaking identities of protected witnesses. The NIA's investigation continues to uncover the wider conspiracy, ensuring witness safety and legal accountability for all involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:37 IST
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant progress in the Villianur bomb blast and murder case with the arrest of two individuals following extensive searches. On Thursday, two suspects, known as Heram alias Karthi alias TR and Udhayakumar alias Kumar, were apprehended for allegedly leaking confidential information regarding protected witnesses.

This case revolves around the 2023 murder of BJP functionary Senthil Kumaran in a brutal attack involving six assailants who used a country-made bomb and weapons. The investigation has unveiled a collusion between the arrested accused and the prime suspect, Nithyanandam alias Nithi, to acquire sensitive witness information.

NIA's recent intelligence gathering led to coordinated searches across multiple locations, including central and Yanam prisons, resulting in the seizure of mobile phones and crucial documents. The investigation is ongoing, focusing on the wider conspiracy and those breaching legal protections for witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

