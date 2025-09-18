NIA Cracks Down on Villianur Bomb Blast Suspects

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made significant progress in the Villianur bomb blast and murder case with the arrest of two individuals following extensive searches. On Thursday, two suspects, known as Heram alias Karthi alias TR and Udhayakumar alias Kumar, were apprehended for allegedly leaking confidential information regarding protected witnesses.

This case revolves around the 2023 murder of BJP functionary Senthil Kumaran in a brutal attack involving six assailants who used a country-made bomb and weapons. The investigation has unveiled a collusion between the arrested accused and the prime suspect, Nithyanandam alias Nithi, to acquire sensitive witness information.

NIA's recent intelligence gathering led to coordinated searches across multiple locations, including central and Yanam prisons, resulting in the seizure of mobile phones and crucial documents. The investigation is ongoing, focusing on the wider conspiracy and those breaching legal protections for witnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)