Court Grants Limited Custody of MP in Alleged Liquor Scam

On Thursday, a local court authorized the temporary custody of YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy for further questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam case.

Midhun Reddy, representing the Rajampet constituency, is accused of being significantly involved in the scam, which allegedly occurred during the YSRCP's previous administration from 2019 to 2024. Despite multiple prior interrogations, authorities are pushing for additional insights into claimed conspiracy activities.

Reddy's legal team contends that the charges are politically fueled and his arrest as a political maneuver. They challenge his late addition to the case's FIR, arguing the legal meritlessness of his continued custody in the absence of concrete evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)