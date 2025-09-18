Left Menu

Forest Guard Caught in Rs 50,000 Bribery Sting in Madhya Pradesh

The Economic Offences Wing of Madhya Pradesh arrested forest guard Mattam Nagpure for accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe to process compensation documents. Nagpure allegedly demanded Rs 3.5 lakh from complainant Rajendra Dhurve. The incident occurred amid the relocation of forest villages, with each family entitled to Rs 15 lakh compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balaghat | Updated: 18-09-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:06 IST
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh apprehended a forest guard accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Balaghat district during a sting operation. The accused, Mattam Nagpure, was stationed in the Lalbarra forest range.

Nagpure, aged 56, demanded Rs 3.5 lakh from Rajendra Dhurve, a tribal resident looking to process rehabilitation compensation documents. His village, Navegaon, alongside others, is being relocated from the Sonewani sanctuary. The first Rs 5 lakh installment of the Rs 15 lakh compensation for each family has been deposited.

Dhurve's complaint led to the EOW setting a trap, catching Nagpure red-handed near a bank. He was charged under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and further investigations are underway.

