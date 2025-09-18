Forest Guard Caught in Rs 50,000 Bribery Sting in Madhya Pradesh

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh apprehended a forest guard accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Balaghat district during a sting operation. The accused, Mattam Nagpure, was stationed in the Lalbarra forest range.

Nagpure, aged 56, demanded Rs 3.5 lakh from Rajendra Dhurve, a tribal resident looking to process rehabilitation compensation documents. His village, Navegaon, alongside others, is being relocated from the Sonewani sanctuary. The first Rs 5 lakh installment of the Rs 15 lakh compensation for each family has been deposited.

Dhurve's complaint led to the EOW setting a trap, catching Nagpure red-handed near a bank. He was charged under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)