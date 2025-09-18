Forest Guard Caught in Rs 50,000 Bribery Sting in Madhya Pradesh
The Economic Offences Wing of Madhya Pradesh arrested forest guard Mattam Nagpure for accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe to process compensation documents. Nagpure allegedly demanded Rs 3.5 lakh from complainant Rajendra Dhurve. The incident occurred amid the relocation of forest villages, with each family entitled to Rs 15 lakh compensation.
- Country:
- India
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh apprehended a forest guard accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in Balaghat district during a sting operation. The accused, Mattam Nagpure, was stationed in the Lalbarra forest range.
Nagpure, aged 56, demanded Rs 3.5 lakh from Rajendra Dhurve, a tribal resident looking to process rehabilitation compensation documents. His village, Navegaon, alongside others, is being relocated from the Sonewani sanctuary. The first Rs 5 lakh installment of the Rs 15 lakh compensation for each family has been deposited.
Dhurve's complaint led to the EOW setting a trap, catching Nagpure red-handed near a bank. He was charged under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, and further investigations are underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Toll Tax Tussle: MCD's Demand for Compensation
Call for Justice: Compensation Demanded for Victim of Anantnag Landmine Blast
Dalit woman demands compensation from Kerala govt over 'mental torture' at police station
Karnataka's Landmark Compensation Plan for UKP-3 Land Acquisitions
NTPC Official Held for Bribery in Land Compensation Scandal