Germany's Stance on Upcoming EU Sanctions Against Israel

Germany is poised to make a critical decision on whether to support sanctions against Israel. This determination will be finalized before an upcoming European Union meeting in Copenhagen this October, according to Chancellor Friedrich Merz's statement in Madrid.

During his visit, Chancellor Merz expressed criticism of Israel's operations in Gaza, labeling them as disproportionate in relation to their declared objectives. However, he clarified that Germany does not equate these actions with genocide.

Furthermore, Chancellor Merz emphasized that Germany is currently not considering the recognition of Palestinian statehood, maintaining its long-standing diplomatic stance on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)