Stalled Progress in Future Combat Air System: Merz Seeks Resolution
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed concerns over the delayed Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme, highlighting its lack of progress. He aims for a resolution by year-end, emphasizing the strategic importance of the fighter jet initiative for Germany's defense capabilities.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has raised concerns about the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) fighter jet programme, stating that it has not been progressing as expected.
On Thursday, Merz stressed the urgency for a solution to the delays, targeting the end of the year for achieving substantial progress.
The FCAS initiative, crucial for Germany's defense strategy, requires resolution to maintain national and regional security interests.
