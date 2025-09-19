Left Menu

Court Blocks Deportation of Guatemalan Minors Under Trump's Policy

A federal judge halted the Trump administration's plan to deport Guatemalan unaccompanied minors amid a lawsuit. The policy, criticized for lacking evidence that parents wanted their children's deportation, faced backlash after a report revealed many parents could not be contacted while many opposed their return.

A federal judge has halted the Trump administration's controversial attempt to deport Guatemalan unaccompanied minors who have pending immigration cases in the U.S., as a legal challenge unfolds against the policy.

Judge Timothy Kelly criticized the administration's unverified claim that parents sought their children's deportation, pointing to a report indicating that most parents could not be reached and those that were contacted did not want their children returned. The ruling highlights the emotional distress faced by the minors during an abrupt attempt to deport them on August 31.

The case underscores the complex challenges faced by unaccompanied migrant children in the U.S., sparking discussions about the adequacy of current immigration policies and the implications for vulnerable minors.

