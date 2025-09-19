Sniper's Testimony Sheds Light on Alleged Trump Assassination Attempt

An FBI sniper provided crucial testimony in court regarding the alleged assassination attempt on President Donald Trump during a round of golf in Florida last year. Positioned 126 feet from Trump's location, the sniper described how the accused, Ryan Routh, covertly aimed his rifle but did not fire.

The trial revealed that Routh meticulously planned the attack, spending weeks plotting and choosing a well-concealed spot within the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. FBI Special Agent Nicholas Schnelle testified about the competence needed to make such a shot, suggesting the suspect had considerable skill with weaponry.

During proceedings, attention also focused on Routh's activities prior to the alleged incident, including surveillance at Palm Beach International Airport. Law enforcement efforts were aided by eyewitness accounts and security videos that contributed to constructing a timeline of Routh's actions leading up to the attempted assassination.

