Left Menu

Sniper's Testimony Sheds Light on Alleged Trump Assassination Attempt

In the trial of Ryan Routh, accused of attempting to assassinate President Trump at his Florida golf course, an FBI sniper testified on the effectiveness of the hiding spot used. The trial has revealed that Routh allegedly aimed a rifle at Trump, and witnesses testified about his suspicious behaviors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortpierce | Updated: 19-09-2025 06:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 06:13 IST
Sniper's Testimony Sheds Light on Alleged Trump Assassination Attempt

An FBI sniper provided crucial testimony in court regarding the alleged assassination attempt on President Donald Trump during a round of golf in Florida last year. Positioned 126 feet from Trump's location, the sniper described how the accused, Ryan Routh, covertly aimed his rifle but did not fire.

The trial revealed that Routh meticulously planned the attack, spending weeks plotting and choosing a well-concealed spot within the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. FBI Special Agent Nicholas Schnelle testified about the competence needed to make such a shot, suggesting the suspect had considerable skill with weaponry.

During proceedings, attention also focused on Routh's activities prior to the alleged incident, including surveillance at Palm Beach International Airport. Law enforcement efforts were aided by eyewitness accounts and security videos that contributed to constructing a timeline of Routh's actions leading up to the attempted assassination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jharkhand's Role in India's Nuclear Future

Jharkhand's Role in India's Nuclear Future

 India
2
Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chyawanprash

Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chya...

 India
3
Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025