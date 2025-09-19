Election Integrity Dispute: Shinde Dismisses Gandhi's Claims as Baseless

In a spirited defense, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde has dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations concerning irregularities in the voters' list as wholly unfounded. Shinde has challenged Gandhi to substantiate his claims with a formal affidavit to the Election Commission.

Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of shielding those undermining democracy, referencing data from Karnataka. He alleged systematic deletion of Congress supporters' votes ahead of elections. However, the Election Commission rejected these claims as baseless, asserting that vote deletion cannot occur online as stated by Gandhi.

The accusations have ignited a political battle between the ruling and Opposition parties, with the latter demanding Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' resignation. Shinde highlighted that the Congress party won in the same electoral system they now question, and Gandhi should follow legal procedures if he doubts the process's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)