E-KYC Mandated for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

The Maharashtra government has mandated e-KYC for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme. Beneficiaries must complete the process within two months to continue receiving monthly assistance, aimed at women aged 21-65 with incomes below Rs 2.5 lakh. The e-KYC will aid in availing future government benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:00 IST
The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme to complete an e-KYC process within two months to continue receiving monthly assistance. This decision, part of a government resolution issued Thursday, aims to streamline beneficiary identification and prevent ineligible enrollments.

The scheme, offering monthly financial support of Rs 1,500 to women aged between 21 and 65 with annual family incomes below Rs 2.5 lakh, requires an annual e-KYC. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare emphasized the importance of the process, highlighting its simplicity and necessity for maintaining transparency within the scheme.

The e-KYC process, accessible through the portal ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in, is designed to ensure that only eligible women benefit from the scheme, preventing misuse highlighted by the discovery of 26.34 lakh ineligible beneficiaries. This initiative also supports future integration with other government schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

