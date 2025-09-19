Left Menu

Supreme Court Asked to Block Passport Sex Marker Change

The Trump administration has requested that the Supreme Court halt a judge's decision permitting transgender and nonbinary individuals to choose their sex marker on passports. The judge's order allows for options of male, female, or 'X', opposing a Trump executive order. This issue affects accurate gender marker representation on official documents.

Updated: 19-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has sought intervention from the Supreme Court to stop the enforcement of a judicial ruling that allows transgender and nonbinary individuals to select their sex marker on passports. This legal battle centers around gender identity representation on official documents, challenging previous gender designation policies.

Under the current court order, individuals can opt for a male, female, or 'X' identification marker on passports. The Justice Department contends that this flexibility contradicts the necessity for accurate sex designations on official documents, as conditioned by an executive order from President Donald Trump.

This policy shift follows a lawsuit aiming to overturn the executive order mandating that people select a sex marker based strictly on birth certificates. The change in passport markers has led to confusion and hesitance among applicants, including instances of incorrect designations being applied to documents, impacting transgender individuals and their self-identity acknowledgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

