U.S. Justice Department Foils New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack
The U.S. Justice Department announced the disruption of a potential ISIS-inspired attack by Christan Sturdivant, an 18-year-old from North Carolina. Charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization, Sturdivant allegedly planned a New Year's Eve attack using knives and hammers, targeting civilians and police officers.
The U.S. Justice Department revealed on Friday that it successfully prevented a potential attack inspired by ISIS, purportedly planned by Christan Sturdivant from North Carolina. The incident was reportedly set to take place on New Year's Eve using knives and hammers.
Christan Sturdivant, aged 18, hailing from Mint Hill, North Carolina, stands accused of providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization. The charges were outlined in a statement released by the Justice Department.
Authorities have stated that a plea has not yet been entered by Sturdivant. During a search of his home, FBI agents found a handwritten note titled 'New Years Attack 2026,' detailing a plan to harm up to 20 people and attack responding law enforcement officers.
