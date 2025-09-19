Yasin Malik Affidavit Sparks BJP-Congress Clash Over National Security

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched an attack on Congress following revelations by Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, who claimed in his affidavit that he met with Hafiz Saeed at the direction of the UPA-government in 2006. BJP leaders questioned the handling of national security under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

In response, Congress accused the BJP of selectively leaking information from Malik's affidavit to damage the reputation of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the UPA, suggesting these tactics were a distraction from allegations of electoral misconduct against the BJP.

Yasin Malik, currently incarcerated, shared details of his involvement in backchannel negotiations with Indian officials, claiming such efforts were aimed at fostering peace. The BJP and Congress continue to exchange allegations, pointing to political entanglement with separatist figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)