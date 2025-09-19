Protest Erupts Over Religious Tensions in Madhya Pradesh School
Villagers in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, protested against a government school teacher accused of prohibiting students wearing religious symbols like tilak. Allegations claim the teacher threatened to remove students from school rolls. An inquiry is underway, officials say, and villagers demand action or plan further protests.
On Friday, villagers in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh staged a protest against a government school teacher, accused of harming religious sentiments.
The controversy unfolded at the Government High School in Niwari village. Villagers alleged that the teacher had threatened to remove students from the school rolls if they arrived wearing religious symbols such as 'tilak.'
Assistant district project coordinator Vyom George stated that an inquiry is underway, and action will be taken against those found guilty. Villager Omprakash Pandey warned of further protests and potential police involvement if no resolution is reached.
