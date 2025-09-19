Protest Erupts Over Religious Tensions in Madhya Pradesh School

On Friday, villagers in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh staged a protest against a government school teacher, accused of harming religious sentiments.

The controversy unfolded at the Government High School in Niwari village. Villagers alleged that the teacher had threatened to remove students from the school rolls if they arrived wearing religious symbols such as 'tilak.'

Assistant district project coordinator Vyom George stated that an inquiry is underway, and action will be taken against those found guilty. Villager Omprakash Pandey warned of further protests and potential police involvement if no resolution is reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)