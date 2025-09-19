Left Menu

Trump's $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against NYT Dismissed

A federal judge in Florida dismissed President Donald Trump's $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times. The lawsuit cited an article and book by reporters Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig, discussing Trump's finances and his TV role in "The Apprentice." Trump claims they presented a false narrative.

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge in Florida has dismissed President Donald Trump's defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, which sought $15 billion in damages. The case involved an article and a book by Times journalists Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig.

The works by Buettner and Craig focused on Trump's financial dealings and his rise to television fame through "The Apprentice." Trump's lawsuit accused the reporters of disseminating a "fact-free narrative" alleging television producer Mark Burnett played a crucial role in elevating Trump's celebrity status.

Trump argued that these narratives were false, maintaining that he had already established himself as a mega-celebrity and successful businessman prior to the publications. Nonetheless, the judge dismissed the lawsuit, marking a setback for Trump's legal team.

