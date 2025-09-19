Punjab CM Advocates for Arhtiyas amid Widespread Flood Crisis

In a bid to support the arhtiyas (commission agents), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pledged to present their legitimate demands to the Centre. Despite the Centre's alleged indifference, Mann committed to increasing the validity of arhtiyas' licenses and pursuing enhanced commission rates.

During a recent meeting, Mann stressed the introduction of a One-Time Settlement scheme designed to clear pending arrears and fines. The Chief Minister also drew attention to the devastation caused by recent floods, affecting over 2 million people and damaging infrastructure across the state.

The disaster, which submerged over 2,300 villages and rendered seven lakh people homeless, reportedly resulted in damages worth approximately Rs 13,800 crore. Mann stated his concerns about the Centre's expected lack of financial aid during this crisis.

