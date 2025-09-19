Left Menu

The New Age of Non-Contact Warfare: Transforming Military Strategies

Lt Gen Adosh Kumar highlights the shift towards non-contact warfare, emphasizing the importance of surveillance, cyber operations, and autonomous systems. He underscores the need for the Indian Army to adapt and excel in this new paradigm to maintain strategic advantage, as demonstrated by recent operations like Op Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:13 IST
The New Age of Non-Contact Warfare: Transforming Military Strategies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Non-contact warfare is swiftly becoming the norm as militaries worldwide strategize to minimize casualties in direct combat, according to Lt Gen Adosh Kumar.

The senior Army officer emphasized the increasing reliance on surveillance, cyber operations, and precision strikes to maintain strategic dominance while safeguarding personnel, during the Gen S F Rodrigues Memorial Seminar.

Highlighting operational successes such as Op Sindoor, Kumar urged the Indian Army to embrace and expand its non-kinetic and kinetic capabilities to outpace adversaries in the new warfare landscape.

TRENDING

1
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global
2
Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

 Global
3
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia
4
US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025