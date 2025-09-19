The New Age of Non-Contact Warfare: Transforming Military Strategies

Non-contact warfare is swiftly becoming the norm as militaries worldwide strategize to minimize casualties in direct combat, according to Lt Gen Adosh Kumar.

The senior Army officer emphasized the increasing reliance on surveillance, cyber operations, and precision strikes to maintain strategic dominance while safeguarding personnel, during the Gen S F Rodrigues Memorial Seminar.

Highlighting operational successes such as Op Sindoor, Kumar urged the Indian Army to embrace and expand its non-kinetic and kinetic capabilities to outpace adversaries in the new warfare landscape.