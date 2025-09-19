Trump and Erdogan's High-Stakes Diplomatic Dance

In a recent announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed plans to host Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan at the White House on September 25. The meeting is expected to center around critical trade and military discussions aimed at solidifying ties between the two nations.

According to President Trump, a substantial part of the dialogue will involve the purchase of Boeing aircraft, reflecting a notable expansion in the trade avenues between the United States and Turkey. Besides the aircraft deal, a significant F-16 agreement is also on the table, underscoring the military dimension of the talks.

Additionally, the leaders will revisit discussions surrounding the F-35 program, an area where both countries are keen to reach a positive resolution. The outcome of these negotiations could have far-reaching implications for both U.S. economic interests and international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)