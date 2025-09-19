Judge Dismisses Trump's Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times

A Florida federal judge dismissed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump against The New York Times, deeming it excessively long and irrelevant to legal proceedings.

US District Judge Steven Merryday criticized the 85-page complaint for its burdensome language and stressed that legal cases should prioritize procedure over political theatrics. The decision grants Trump 28 days to submit an amended suit, limited to 40 pages.

The lawsuit accused four Times journalists of defamation in articles about Trump's business dealings and public persona. The Times welcomed the swift ruling, which identified the complaint as political rather than legal.

