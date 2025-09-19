Left Menu

Judge Dismisses Trump's Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times

A Florida judge rejected a $15 billion defamation lawsuit by Donald Trump against The New York Times, criticizing it as overly lengthy and unprofessional. The lawsuit targeted Times journalists, alleging defamation in articles about Trump's business and pre-presidency media roles. Trump has 28 days to file a revised complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stpetersburgh | Updated: 19-09-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 23:41 IST
Judge Dismisses Trump's Defamation Lawsuit Against The New York Times
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Florida federal judge dismissed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump against The New York Times, deeming it excessively long and irrelevant to legal proceedings.

US District Judge Steven Merryday criticized the 85-page complaint for its burdensome language and stressed that legal cases should prioritize procedure over political theatrics. The decision grants Trump 28 days to submit an amended suit, limited to 40 pages.

The lawsuit accused four Times journalists of defamation in articles about Trump's business dealings and public persona. The Times welcomed the swift ruling, which identified the complaint as political rather than legal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

