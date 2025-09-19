Michael Waltz Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to UN
The U.S. Senate confirmed Michael Waltz, President Trump's former national security adviser, as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. The confirmation vote was 47 to 43, with some senators absent. This appointment comes just before the upcoming U.N. General Assembly.
In a significant political move, the U.S. Senate has confirmed Michael Waltz as the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, filling a critical diplomatic role.
The Senate vote totaled 47 in favor and 43 against, with several senators not present for the decision, reflecting a divided chamber.
Waltz's confirmation occurs just in time for next week's pivotal U.N. General Assembly, where his diplomatic skills will soon be put to the test.
