Michael Waltz Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to UN

In a significant political move, the U.S. Senate has confirmed Michael Waltz as the new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, filling a critical diplomatic role.

The Senate vote totaled 47 in favor and 43 against, with several senators not present for the decision, reflecting a divided chamber.

Waltz's confirmation occurs just in time for next week's pivotal U.N. General Assembly, where his diplomatic skills will soon be put to the test.

