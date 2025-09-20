Federal Scrutiny Tightens Grip on Wealthy Harvard Amid Trump's Campaign

The Trump administration intensified its pressure on Harvard University by imposing new restrictions that limit the institution's access to federal funds for student aid, citing financial concerns despite Harvard's sizable $53 billion endowment.

The U.S. Department of Education has placed the university on 'heightened cash monitoring' status, requiring Harvard to disburse its own funds before it can access federal aid. Furthermore, the Department demands a $36 million letter of credit to ensure financial obligations are met.

In addition to financial scrutiny, the Office of Civil Rights may impose additional actions unless Harvard provides further documentation related to racial considerations in its admissions process. The university has faced budget impacts potentially nearing $1 billion as it continues legal actions against federal measures, despite President Trump's demands for a $500 million settlement.

