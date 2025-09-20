Federal Scrutiny Tightens Grip on Wealthy Harvard Amid Trump's Campaign
The Trump administration has increased restrictions on Harvard University, affecting its access to federal student aid due to financial concerns. With a new 'heightened cash monitoring' status, Harvard must use its own funds before receiving federal aid. The move is part of a larger campaign against the university for alleged anti-American ideologies.
The Trump administration intensified its pressure on Harvard University by imposing new restrictions that limit the institution's access to federal funds for student aid, citing financial concerns despite Harvard's sizable $53 billion endowment.
The U.S. Department of Education has placed the university on 'heightened cash monitoring' status, requiring Harvard to disburse its own funds before it can access federal aid. Furthermore, the Department demands a $36 million letter of credit to ensure financial obligations are met.
In addition to financial scrutiny, the Office of Civil Rights may impose additional actions unless Harvard provides further documentation related to racial considerations in its admissions process. The university has faced budget impacts potentially nearing $1 billion as it continues legal actions against federal measures, despite President Trump's demands for a $500 million settlement.
