Left Menu

Federal Scrutiny Tightens Grip on Wealthy Harvard Amid Trump's Campaign

The Trump administration has increased restrictions on Harvard University, affecting its access to federal student aid due to financial concerns. With a new 'heightened cash monitoring' status, Harvard must use its own funds before receiving federal aid. The move is part of a larger campaign against the university for alleged anti-American ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 00:07 IST
Federal Scrutiny Tightens Grip on Wealthy Harvard Amid Trump's Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration intensified its pressure on Harvard University by imposing new restrictions that limit the institution's access to federal funds for student aid, citing financial concerns despite Harvard's sizable $53 billion endowment.

The U.S. Department of Education has placed the university on 'heightened cash monitoring' status, requiring Harvard to disburse its own funds before it can access federal aid. Furthermore, the Department demands a $36 million letter of credit to ensure financial obligations are met.

In addition to financial scrutiny, the Office of Civil Rights may impose additional actions unless Harvard provides further documentation related to racial considerations in its admissions process. The university has faced budget impacts potentially nearing $1 billion as it continues legal actions against federal measures, despite President Trump's demands for a $500 million settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

Team Europe Shines at Laver Cup, Lead Over Team World in San Francisco

 Global
2
Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

Amazon Urges H-1B Holders to Remain in U.S.

 Global
3
Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

Cracking the Quantum Code: Entanglement Breakthrough in Silicon

 Australia
4
US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

US H-1B Visa Fee Hike Could Spark Offshoring Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025